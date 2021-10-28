Tom May to join the VBJ team

After COVID emerged, it didn’t take long for clinicians and scientists to notice the SARS-CoV-2 virus affects children and adults very differently. One of the earliest studies, from March 2020, reported 40–50% of infected children suffered cough and fever, but they had much milder symptoms than adults. Subsequent information from health authorities noted children were less likely to develop severe disease and rarely died from COVID. However, clinicians found a very small number of children, despite having mild or even no symptoms initially, developed an inflammatory reaction about four weeks after infection. In May last year, doctors reported the...

