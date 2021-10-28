LISTEN: Washington's Plan to Beat Broncos

ENGLEWOOD — Teddy Bridgewater's hasn't hit the panic button just yet, but it's safe to say the Broncos quarterback certainly has his hand hovering that button. "It's not time to panic, but it almost is," Bridgewater said Wednesday. "This thing can go in the wrong direction fast. And I think we have that sense of urgency and we're going out there with the right mindset... We can turn this thing around. We're sitting at 3-4 — we're right at the halfway point and we're not in a bad position. We'd like to be in a better position, but that's on us."

