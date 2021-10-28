LISTEN: Washington's Plan to Beat Broncos

With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Von-less 4-4 Broncos head to Dallas to face off against the 6-1 Cowboys. I’m not going to sugar coat things, this game looks like it could turn ugly. The Fangio defense will enter the game with a skeleton crew at linebacker and edge, and they won’t have Bryce Callahan to help lock down the slot. Things are so bleak on the defensive side of the ball that an ailing Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush could still make a go of things because the Broncos lack the personnel to take advantage.
