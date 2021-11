Developer 343 Industries has already confirmed in recent months that at launch, Halo Infinite won't have every feature available right away. Notably, both campaign co-op and Forge mode are both planned to be coming to the game in the months after its December release date. And while this news was already somewhat upsetting to many fans who were looking forward to Halo Infinite this year, 343 has now made clear that the PC version of the game won't contain a rather notable feature as well when it arrives.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO