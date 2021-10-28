Doctors Asking Patients About Guns is an Ethical Violation & Malpractice… VIDEO

The father of a Parkland school shooting victim says Marjorie Taylor Greene set her guards on him ahead of a Second Amendment hearing at the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.Fred Guttenberg said he tried to introduce himself to the firebrand Congresswoman when he was ordered to leave by her security detail.“At the SC to deliver remarks on the 2A hearing taking place,” he wrote on Twitter. “@mtgreenee there as well. I attempted to introduce myself and she would not talk and her security told me to leave. I did get out that I was from Parkland. Considering the way she treats others, she is a fraud.”Mr Guttenberg’s daughter 14-year-old daughter was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.Since then he has become a tireless advocate for greater gun safety in schools.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO