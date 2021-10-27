CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud added to the Maxwell Award watch list

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwBt0_0cet8AzN00

If we’re being honest, it was probably a bit overdue. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been shredding opposing defenses and continues to climb up the Heisman odds and on the shortlist of best players in college football of many national outlets. He leads the nation in quarterback rating and is only getting better.

And now, for all of his work and production, Stroud has finally been added to the Maxwell Award’s watch list. He was left off of it in the preseason mainly because he was an unknown commodity, but now that he’s been throwing lasers around a football field with precision, he’s one of four Buckeyes appearing on the watch list for the award that goes to college football’s best all-around player. Stroud joins receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave who were on the preseason watch list, and TreVeyon Henderson who was also added during the season.

Stroud was a former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., He has completed 125-of-185 (64.8%) passes for 22 touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. That includes 14 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three starts. He leads the nation in quarterback rating (91.7) and is second in passing efficiency (192.8) and passing yards per attempt (10.6).

We’ll keep an eye on how things progress, but it’ll be quick. Semifinalists for the award will be announced this coming Monday, with the finalists will being named on Nov. 22. It’ll all culminate with the winner being announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9.

Ohio State has had four winners of the Maxwell. Running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady (1955), fullback Bob Ferguson (1961), running back Archie Griffin (1975), and running back Eddie George (1995) all took home the award.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Ohio State
FanSided

Who is the female college football referee working Ohio State-Penn State game?

Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

For the second year in a row, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with injuries. On the bright side, it sounds like he’s nearing a return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Panthers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve. He’s expected to practice this afternoon with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Top 5 replacements if Scott Frost is fired

Scott Frost’s time as Nebraska football head coach could be running short and here are the five best candidates to replace him and lead the Huskers. Things haven’t worked out the way they were supposed to when Scott Frost was hired as Nebraska football head coach and he’s running out of time to fix it.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Maxwell Award#Heisman#The Maxwell Award#Buckeyes#Ohiostatefb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Look: Epic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has had a pretty stressful week trying to help his players refocus following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday. He reached a breaking point on Saturday night against Mississippi State. Alabama led Mississippi State 21-6 late in the second quarter. Saban wasn’t satisfied. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The PJ Fleck News

The Minnesota Golden Gophers came in at No. 20 in the first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoffs on Tuesday evening, but that wasn’t the biggest news for the program this week. Even more importantly, the Big Ten West school locked down football head coach P.J. Fleck to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy