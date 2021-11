Going into Thursday’s matchup against Demarest, River Dell knew it wasn’t going to be easy. But they never shied away from the chance. Fourth-seeded River Dell knocked off top-seeded Demarest in three sets to advance to the North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 final in the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship.

DEMAREST, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO