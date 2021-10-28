On Stage: Musical comedy 'The Legend of Georgia McBride' opens Friday

Live theatrical performances are slowly beginning to come back, including with the Liberal High School Drama Department. The LHS Drama Department will be presenting “The Music Man” Nov. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., with all performances to take place in LHS’ James Maskus Auditorium. Tickets for audience members 18 and under are $5, and adult tickets are $8. The show follows con man Harold Hill, who poses as a musician and hatches a plot to sell musical instruments and uniforms to gullible townsfolk in River City, Iowa, with the promise to train them and turn them into a credible band. His intentions, however, are to skip town before he gives a single music lesson. Marian, a local librarian and piano teacher, sees right through him and threatens to out him, and comedy and romance ensue.

