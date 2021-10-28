CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Stage: Musical comedy 'The Legend of Georgia McBride' opens Friday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bay Street Players in Eustis opens the musical comedy “The Legend of Georgia McBride” on Friday. The story is about an Elvis impersonator whose career is on the rocks at a run-down Florida panhandle bar. He finds prosperity and learns a lot about life by switching gears and appearing on...

midfloridanewspapers.com

Art, music take center stage Saturday

A perfect day filled with art and culture awaits you on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Highlands County. Three exciting events are scheduled to offer you an exciting day filled with events. The events include the 54th Annual Sebring Art Fest, Artist Reception at the Heartland Cultural Alliance and Music in...
SEBRING, FL
focusnewspaper.com

HCT Announces The Cast For Musical Comedy Bugsy Malone

Hickory – Bugsy Malone is a pint-sized, pinstriped classic is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the gangster films of the 1920s. Based on the hit 1976 film starring a preteen Scott Baio and Jodi Foster, and featuring a catchy, swinging score by the composer of The Muppet Movie, Bugsy Malone is good, clean, comedic fun with a cast made up entirely of young actors 18 and under. Performances begin Friday, Dec. 3 in the Jeffers Theatre at the Hickory Community Theatre.
HICKORY, NC
Gazette

Colorado Springs theater company to stage musical 'Nunsense'

Have you heard about the five nuns who need to bury their 52 sisters after a vichyssoise gone terribly wrong?. Put down your tissues. This isn’t a sad tale, but a musical frolic — who knew nuns could be so funny?. “Nunsense” is Funky Little Theater Company’s second musical, their...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

