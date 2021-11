Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has hit a skid, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4. "I feel like I've just been trying to be perfect and trying to make the perfect read every play," Heinicke told reporters on Wednesday, per NBC Washington. "It doesn't really allow me to be who I am or allowed me to be my best."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO