Bear seen in San Dimas residential neighborhood early Wednesday

A bear was seen in a residential neighborhood in San Dimas Wednesday, and was tranquilized and removed by wildlife personnel.

Authorities received calls at about 7:15 a.m. that the animal was “wandering” in the area near Gladstone Street and San Dimas Road, according to a deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s San Dimas Station.

Deputies were sent to the neighborhood, and wildlife personnel were notified. Late Wednesday morning, the bear was tranquilized and removed from the area in a pickup truck.