Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. The New York Red Bulls reached deep into the bag of tricks and pulled out an 87th minute goal to clinch three points against Columbus Crew. The improbable hope has become possible, with Gerhard Struber leading his team to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The race is far from over, as the next four matches could ensure playoff qualification or book a one-way ticket to the offseason. Streaks eventually must end, but there are opportune times for conclusion.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO