Rain and storms return Thursday, some could be severe

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloudy conditions have moved into the Peach State and some isolated showers will be possible in parts of Middle GA. Cloud cover increased drastically during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain moved into northern GA during the overnight hours as well, however rain has been scarce in Middle GA to this point. A blanket of clouds will remain over the majority of the region throughout the day Thursday with pockets of sunshine being limited to the southernmost counties later this afternoon. Temperatures for most of the region will top off in the mid to upper 50s; the 60s will only be seen in the southern counties that see some sun later today. Our rain chances will be highest before noon today with isolated showers reserved for the northern counties of the region. Rain totals for Middle GA heading into Friday should remain below .1 inches as any showers that pass through will bring light rain and not last long. Low temperatures overnight will fall into the low to mid 40s around the region.

MACON, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO