Sunday will serve as the third matchup between the Lions and Nashville SC this weekend and the first of the year in downtown Orlando. City has battled to draws in both of its prior meetings with Sunday’s opposition, first taking a 1-1 result on Aug. 18 behind an equalizer from Antonio Carlos before overcoming a two-goal deficit on Sept. 29 to earn a 2-2 draw at the death from a Brian Anunga own goal. City holds a 1-1-3 record against Nashville through five matches, with the sides splitting the contests at Exploria with a win apiece.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO