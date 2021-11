Patrik Laine scored 1:49 into overtime Thursday night as the host Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Islanders 3-2. With Islanders captain Anders Lee trying to poke the puck free from behind, Laine fell as he fired a shot under the arm of Ilya Sorokin and into the far corner of the net. It was the second overtime goal of the season for Laine, who also scored the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO