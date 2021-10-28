CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Wilson man killed in Rocky Mount

By By Lindell J. Kay
The Enterprise
 8 days ago
ROCKY MOUNT — Police are investigating a Wilson man’s shooting death after someone dropped two victims off at a hospital emergency room Wednesday.

Doctors pronounced 25-year-old Aaron Anderson of Wilson deceased. Authorities say 26-year-old Malik Spell, also of Wilson, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to Nash UNC Health Care at 3:15 a.m. after an unknown person drove the two gunshot victims to the hospital in a private vehicle, said Cpl. Ricky Jackson, public information officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Homicide detectives are working to determine where the shooting took place.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance,” Jackson said.

Anyone with information can call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin Counties Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

