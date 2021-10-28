CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, KS

Central Plains senior uses drop kicks to help his football team

By Alec Ausmus
KSN News
KSN News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rq9T1_0cet685u00

CLAFLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s rare to see a field goal or extra point kick in eight-man football, but Central Plains senior Dawson McNeal found a work around. The drop kick.

It can be tough to have enough players on the field in eight-man to kick a field goal. Having enough blocking, and a holder for the ball is the issue. McNeal attempted two drop kicks last Friday and made both of them.

“Kicking has been a big part with me in football because it’s kind of how I got into football a lot. I’m not mainly just a kicker, playing eight-man you have to play all positions,” said McNeal. “I liked going in the backyard, kicking the ball around, working on punting, kicking all sorts of stuff. Being able to get points from that, that’s really fun, I was pretty excited when we were able to do that.”

A drop kick is a type of kick in high school and collegiate football. It involves the kicker dropping the ball and then kicking it as it touches the ground.

“I thought with a drop kick I would have a chance eventually to do it. One day coach was saying to make sure I practice some drop kicks before practice, that day we worked it and I was pretty excited.”

Central Plains is 5-3 and opens postseason play Thursday night at 7-1 Caldwell.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

KU alumni to perform flyover at Jayhawk football game this weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two military aircraft, piloted by KU alumni, are set to fly over the University of Kansas campus this weekend, as a part of their Salute to Service celebration. Two A-10 Warthogs from the 303rd Fighter Squadron out of Whiteman Air Force Base are expected to pass over David Booth Kansas Memorial […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Shockers cruise to exhibition win over Missouri Southern

WICHITA, Kan. – Four Shockers scored 12 or more points in Wichita State’s 89-61 wire-to-wire exhibition win over Missouri Southern Thursday night in Charles Koch Arena. In her Shocker debut, Jane Asinde scored a team-high 17 points in 18 minutes off the bench to go with eight rebounds. Seraphine Bastin filled the stat sheet like usual, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

K-State’s Entz named to All-Big 12 Second Team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics Communications) — Kansas State University graduate student Brookelynn Entz collected another piece of hardware, as she was selected to the 2021 All-Big 12 Second Team by the league’s coaches. This was her third career All-Big 12 honor, as she was a All-Big 12 First Team recipient in 2020 and an […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plains, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
City
Claflin, KS
KSN News

Wichita’s Miracle League knocks inclusion out of the park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A City of Wichita baseball league is giving individuals with disabilities the opportunity to play the sport in an adaptive way. Miracle League, now in its twelfth year, recently wrapped up its first fall season with more than 60 players, making up six teams. “It’s simple. It’s not complicated. They just […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eight Man Football#Central Plains#Football Team#Drop Kick#American Football#Ksnw#Ksn Tv
KSN News

KSN News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy