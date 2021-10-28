CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend burglary suspect arrested; police say he rammed patrol car while trying to flee parking lot

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aN87H_0cet67DB00

Had been sought since business burglary a week ago; no injuries, minor damage to both vehicles

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend burglary suspect who fled police last Friday rammed one of the police cars that boxed him in as he tried to leave the Pinebrook Plaza parking lot Wednesday, officers said. Both vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries and he eventually surrendered, they said.

Police responded last Wednesday, Oct. 20 to a burglary at a business in the 2600 block of Northeast Twin Knolls Drive, Lt. Juli McConkey. Several items were reported stolen, and police used video surveillance to identify a 29-year-old Bend man as the suspect.

On Friday afternoon, around 4:20 p.m., an officer was called to the 200 block of Southeast Third Street as the suspect was seen there in a vehicle. The officer tried to stop him, but he sped away from the parking lot and the officer did not pursue him.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigating officers learned the suspect was in the Pinebrook Plaza parking lot. When he arrived and walked away from the parked pickup, officers tried to contact him. At that point, he ran back to the pickup.

Officers were able to park in front and behind the pickup so he couldn’t leave, but the suspect was able to get in and rammed a police car in an attempt to flee, McConkey said. He eventually got out and was arrested.

McConkey adding that Bend police K-9 Vegas and his handler, Ruben Jenkin, were on scene to assist in the arrest, if needed.

There were no reported injuries to officers or the suspect, the lieutenant said, adding that both vehicles had minor damage but were but were still drivable.

Officers also learned the pickup was reported stolen from a northeast Bend business back on August 20. Several items -- some apparently stolen -- were found in the truck, officers said, along with two loaded guns.

The suspect was taken to St. Charles Bend for an evaluation, and McConkey said after he’s released, he will be lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on numerous charges, including burglary, theft, elude and attempted elude, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempted assault on a public safety officer, criminal mischief and an outstanding warrant.

The post Bend burglary suspect arrested; police say he rammed patrol car while trying to flee parking lot appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 2

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office warns of new wave of scam calls demanding money to ‘avoid arrest’

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office received at least five reports Thursday of scam calls from someone claiming to be with the agency and demanding money to avoid getting warrants for their arrest. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office warns of new wave of scam calls demanding money to ‘avoid arrest’ appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Cars
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend police officer charged with assault of intoxicated man; three Summit HS students also charged

Officer Kevin Uballez facing assault in the fourth degree and harassment BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel filed charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment Friday against Bend Police Officer Kevin Uballez, accused of slamming an intoxicated man and sending him to the pavement. Three Summit High students also face charges for The post Bend police officer charged with assault of intoxicated man; three Summit HS students also charged appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy