Bend burglary suspect arrested; police say he rammed patrol car while trying to flee parking lot

Had been sought since business burglary a week ago; no injuries, minor damage to both vehicles

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend burglary suspect who fled police last Friday rammed one of the police cars that boxed him in as he tried to leave the Pinebrook Plaza parking lot Wednesday, officers said. Both vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries and he eventually surrendered, they said.

Police responded last Wednesday, Oct. 20 to a burglary at a business in the 2600 block of Northeast Twin Knolls Drive, Lt. Juli McConkey. Several items were reported stolen, and police used video surveillance to identify a 29-year-old Bend man as the suspect.

On Friday afternoon, around 4:20 p.m., an officer was called to the 200 block of Southeast Third Street as the suspect was seen there in a vehicle. The officer tried to stop him, but he sped away from the parking lot and the officer did not pursue him.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigating officers learned the suspect was in the Pinebrook Plaza parking lot. When he arrived and walked away from the parked pickup, officers tried to contact him. At that point, he ran back to the pickup.

Officers were able to park in front and behind the pickup so he couldn’t leave, but the suspect was able to get in and rammed a police car in an attempt to flee, McConkey said. He eventually got out and was arrested.

McConkey adding that Bend police K-9 Vegas and his handler, Ruben Jenkin, were on scene to assist in the arrest, if needed.

There were no reported injuries to officers or the suspect, the lieutenant said, adding that both vehicles had minor damage but were but were still drivable.

Officers also learned the pickup was reported stolen from a northeast Bend business back on August 20. Several items -- some apparently stolen -- were found in the truck, officers said, along with two loaded guns.

The suspect was taken to St. Charles Bend for an evaluation, and McConkey said after he’s released, he will be lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on numerous charges, including burglary, theft, elude and attempted elude, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempted assault on a public safety officer, criminal mischief and an outstanding warrant.

