Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be looking to improve for the 2022 season, but before they do, they will face a team that scored five unanswered goals against them back in July. The Rosa Negra will visit the New England Revolution on Sunday for its final 2021 regular-season game after falling 1-3 against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. New England Revolution enters the fixture after with a weekend rest and winning 1-0 at home against the Colorado Rapids in the team’s last match on Wednesday, Oct. 27. New England has 22 wins, seven draws and four losses during the 2021 season. Fans will be able to watch the game locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO