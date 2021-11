It was announced by The Daily Wire today that the Ben Shapiro-owned company has hired former ESPN reporter Allison Williams. Williams, 37, made headlines this week after telling Megyn Kelly that she ‘walked away from the largest contract in her career’ because of the vaccine mandate. She initially specified in an Instagram video that she was concerned with the vaccine’s potential impact on fertility. Researches and scientists, including the CDC, have found no link between the vaccine and fertility issues.

