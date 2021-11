JACKSON, Miss. - The Belhaven Women's Soccer team picked up an important 3-0 win over Ozarks on Thursday in a critical late-season ASC matchup. In the match, the Blazers were able to dictate much of the play and tempo while creating the majority of the chances despite the Eagles registering the first two shots on target in the contest early in the first half. From that point, Belhaven was able to generate a number of shot attempts and shots on target before Anna Crane opened the scoring in the 39th minute from a rebounded shot that she was able to head home.

