Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday, raising concerns about a deepening crisis at the firm as it struggles with more than $10 billion in debt while the country's property sector comes under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO