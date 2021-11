The effects of the two oil crises of the 1970s have been discussed at length. In short, American car companies needed to make cars more efficient, and that meant less weight. As a result, big V8s were a thing of the past, and small-displacement powerplants were severely neutered. That said, there were a few gems that made the best of what they were given. These cars either managed to still make decent power or find their strengths elsewhere. Here are some of the best muscle cars to come out of the post-smog era of the late 1970s.

