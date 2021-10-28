CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Feds offer loans to those harmed by California oil spill

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The federal government will offer disaster loans to businesses harmed by an oil spill that shut down Southern California shorelines earlier this month, it was announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved disaster assistance in the form of low-interest loans for Orange County, where the spill took place, along with nearby Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

The agency declared an “economic injury disaster” for the counties, making loans available for small businesses and agricultural cooperatives and private, non-profit organizations.

The deadline to apply for the loans is July 27, 2022. Applicants can sign up online at: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

About 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of crude oil leaked from a broken pipeline off of Huntington Beach, closing down the shore in self-proclaimed “Surf City USA” for more than a week. The local economy was pummeled. Nearby beaches and local fisheries closed, a popular air show was cancelled and local shops were hard-hit.

The cause of the leak, which was confirmed Oct. 2, remains under investigation. Federal investigators are looking into whether a container ship anchored during a January storm may have dragged the anchor, snagging the pipeline.

It’s not known why the leak occurred eight months later, and authorities also are looking into whether other anchors hit and weakened the pipeline or if a preexisting condition with the line was to blame.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Report: US cancels vaccine maker’s multimillion dollar deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has canceled a multimillion dollar deal with Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer with facilities in Baltimore that were found to have produced millions of contaminated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this spring, the Washington Post reported. Emergent disclosed the development Thursday in a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
San Bernardino, CA
Orange County, CA
Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

639K+
Followers
341K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy