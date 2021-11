HAMPTON - It was not the typical night to be playing for the Winnacunnet High School football team, but the Warriors surely had their typical performance on the field. Winnacunnet ran for more than 250 yards, scored more than 30 points for the sixth time, allowed seven or less points for the sixth time and posted its second shutout of the season in a 34-0 win over Manchester Central on Saturday night in a Division I contest at Alumni Field.

HAMPTON, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO