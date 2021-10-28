CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble Completes Acquisition Of Federal Resources

By PR Newswire
BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble.com, LLC a leading defense procurement and technology company, announced today that it had closed its acquisition of Federal Resources. Noble, a privately held global supply chain company headquartered in greater Boston, provides services in global supply chain management, expeditionary logistics, mission support, distribution and fulfillment, and streamlined procurement to U.S. Government and DoD customers. Federal Resources, located in Stevensville, Maryland, supplies highly technical safety and security solutions serving the U.S. military, federal government, and state and local first responders.

This news follows Noble's March 2021 acquisition of Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc., (TSSi), a mission-focused equipment and logistics provider to military, law enforcement and disaster response professionals worldwide.

"Together, we will provide more customers with mission-focused, single-source procurement and just-in-time delivery," said Tom Noble, the company's co-founder and CEO. "In complex and shifting threat environments around the world, we will simplify our customers' operations, and their lives, by connecting them seamlessly with the products and services of more than 13,000 suppliers."

The CEO called the deal a turning point for the people of both organizations. "We're combining our experience, expertise and offerings," he said, "along with our integrated systems, cutting-edge data analytics and customized user interfaces, to serve our great customers better than ever."

About Noble

Noble is a provider of supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology solutions for the U.S. military and federal, state, and local governments. Headquartered in the greater Boston area, the company operates around the world under multiple DLA TLS Prime Vendor contracts and GSA Multiple Award Schedules. Its global footprint includes 26 storefront operations and six international operations centers, distribution centers, and consolidation points positioned to expedite delivery and enhance product availability. As a distributor of 11,000 manufacturers, Noble stocks more than a million items in warehouses throughout the U.S. and abroad.

About Federal Resources

Federal Resources, founded in 1986, is a supplier of highly technical safety and security solutions primarily serving the U.S. military, federal government, and state and local first responders. It offers:

  • Procurement & distribution expertise as a leading provider of technical solutions for highly attractive growth segments of defense, Homeland Security, and first responder markets.
  • Differentiated life cycle sustainment including consultative support services that create a network of valuable offerings throughout a customer's mission life cycle, including guidance through complex government procurement processes.

Federal Resources' end markets include CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear & explosive, and emergency preparedness), C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, and surveillance & reconnaissance), and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations).

About TSSi

Tactical & Survival Specialties, Inc., provides mission-focused equipment and logistics support to military, law enforcement and disaster response professionals worldwide. Offerings include mission-critical solutions, operational support equipment, product integration & kitting, logistical services & support, simplified customer procurement, vendor relations management, specialized program management, and product research & development.

Founded in 1980, TSSi, now a Noble company, has flexible warehouse and operations space and access to more than 1,600 suppliers and 50 master distributors, offering 25,000 product lines worldwide. The company has been awarded multiple long-term contract vehicles, and counts more than 100 manufacturer partners on its GSA MAS Consolidation schedule. Select staff members have U.S. security clearances.

For more information, visit Noble.com.

Media ContactFor more information, please contact Cela Libeskind at clibeskind@noble.com or 781-285-7608.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-completes-acquisition-of-federal-resources-301410511.html

SOURCE Noble.com, LLC

