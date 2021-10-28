Should R. Kelly Be Able To Keep His GRAMMY Awards?

Kodak Black is eligible to be nominated for nine separate awards at the 2022 GRAMMYs, entering the first round of voting, which will determine the nominees. While Black has yet to win a GRAMMY during his career, his luck may change as his Haitian Boy Kodak may be up for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. His track "Before I Go" could be nominated as well for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Song of the Year. Finally, his track "Feelin' Peachy" could be up for Best Rap Performance.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO