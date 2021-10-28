SPOOKY CELEBRATION: Family hosts Halloween party for parish students

Spooky Charcuterie boards are a must for any upcoming “monster mash.”. Charcuterie boards are a great way to be creative in the kitchen and enjoy the fruits of that labor. They also are quick and easy to prepare for any occasion. I came across some Spooky Charcuterie boards that have a skull covered in prosciutto or savory meats. I loved the idea and decided to make my own.

