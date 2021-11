CLEVELAND, Ohio (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos officially have a losing record for the first time this season as they continue to ride a four-game losing streak. The latest loss came on the national stage during Thursday Night Football against a beat up Cleveland Browns team. The Browns were forced to start their backup QB, a former Bronco, Case Keenum. The Browns were without their two starting running backs. Despite Cleveland being without some of their most valuable players, they were able to run over the Broncos.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO