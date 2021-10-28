CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner showered with cards for 90th birthday

By Anna Auld
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxmYi_0ceszvgP00

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Richard Barrett has owned the Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar for more than 30 years. Right now, he’s running it by himself. He’s become quite famous in the community for being 90-years-old and still working at his business.

“I think he’s a great guy and he’s doing a fabulous job,” said one customer.

Saturday he will turn 90 and the community stepped up and has been sending him cards. He says so far, he’s received more than 100.

“It was a bit overwhelming for me, I didn’t expect anything like that at all,” said Barrett.

People writing messages and memories of their time stopping and eating ice cream at his shop.

“I didn’t realize that many people had that much interest in me.”

This comes just a few weeks before he closes up for the winter and potentially sells his business to someone else.

“Not a lot of people have a job that they can make people happy,” said Barrett.

Cards can be sent to Dairy Queen, 849 S. Poplar, Wichita, KS 67211.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Restaurants
City
Wichita, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Queen#Food Drink
CNN

CNN

716K+
Followers
110K+
Post
578M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy