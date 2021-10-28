CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate votes to move two bills forward on second day of special session

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE — On the second day of a fast-paced special session intended to fight vaccine mandates, the Wyoming Senate voted to move forward on two bills — one related to COVID-19 measures and one not. One of the bills to advance, Senate File 1003, has emerged as a key...

