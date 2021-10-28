CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Chris Evans’ Buzz Lightyear in a new teaser trailer from Pixar

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first teaser trailer for Disney Pixar’s upcoming animated movie Lightyear has been released, and it gives fans their first look at Buzz Lightyear, the human space ranger who inspired the action figure of the same name featured in previous Toy Story movies. Captain America actor Chris Evans voices...

Related
geekspin

The best trailers from New York Comic Con 2021

A number of trailers for returning TV series and new movies were released at New York Comic Con 2021 last week, and if you haven’t watched any of them yet, here’s a quick list of the must-see teasers that debuted at this year’s annual fan convention. Lost in Space season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
startattle.com

Lightyear (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Chris Evans as as Buzz Lightyear, Pixar

Lightyear is the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear – the hero who inspired the toy – introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. To infinity and beyond!. This American computer-animated science fiction action-adventure film is directed by American animation filmmaker Angus MacLane, in his solo...
MOVIES
geekspin

Wheel of Fortune frightens horror fans with a Halloween-themed puzzle

Wheel of Fortune went a little too far last Wednesday night when it featured a horrifying puzzle that had several horror fans freaking out. When the game show contestants started working on the said puzzle under the Movie Quote category, viewers who had guessed the answer early took to Twitter fearing the consequences of solving the puzzle.
TV & VIDEOS
geekspin

25 of the biggest Hollywood paydays

Since Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for the hybrid release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow in July 2021, a lot of fans have become interested in the compensation that actors earn per movie. Compared to the days when audiences were drawn to a film primarily based on its leading star, it’s now rare for actors to score huge salaries, as viewers are more attracted to a franchise than a star in today’s movie landscape. But with the rise of streamers like Netflix, some high-profile actors still manage to strike gigantic deals, because they’re granted a streaming back-end buyout that helps make up for any box-office losses. To get more ideas on how actors negotiate for their wages in films, check out some of the biggest Hollywood paydays ever in the list below:
MOVIES
