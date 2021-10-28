Meet Chris Evans’ Buzz Lightyear in a new teaser trailer from Pixar

Since Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for the hybrid release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow in July 2021, a lot of fans have become interested in the compensation that actors earn per movie. Compared to the days when audiences were drawn to a film primarily based on its leading star, it’s now rare for actors to score huge salaries, as viewers are more attracted to a franchise than a star in today’s movie landscape. But with the rise of streamers like Netflix, some high-profile actors still manage to strike gigantic deals, because they’re granted a streaming back-end buyout that helps make up for any box-office losses. To get more ideas on how actors negotiate for their wages in films, check out some of the biggest Hollywood paydays ever in the list below:

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO