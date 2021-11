BANGOR, Maine — Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a trolley and a flatbed truck collided on Main Street in Bangor Tuesday. "About 10:20 this morning, we were over at the police department across the street and heard a crash," Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said. "We looked out the window and saw that a city trolley bus had collided with a tractor-trailer truck."

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO