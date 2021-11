Wave Chapelle has made his October Pink Pack full of smoothed out love songs, and his latest, “Top Down,” follows suit. The track is chill, built around a vocal sample, and Chapelle raps about doing whatever he needs to for the right girl. The unseen benefit to putting out as many weekly singles as Wave Chapelle has this year is that the content can be repackaged however you see fit, and this track can definitely land on a playlist for a significant other, as much of this month’s releases could. Check out “Top Down,” Chapelle’s 43rd release of the year, below:

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO