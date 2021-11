HAMBURG, N.Y. – The Thiel College women’s soccer team was defeated, 3-2, by the Hilbert Hawks in a non-conference match on Thursday. The Hawks struck first with two goals in a four-minute span at the 19:54 and 23:46 marks. The Hawks’ 2-0 lead held for most of the first half until Kelly Clark scored for the Tomcats just before halftime to cut the Hawks’ lead to 2-1.

14 DAYS AGO