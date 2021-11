ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help No. 2 Cincinnati hold on for a 27-20 victory over Navy on Sunday. The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) weren't at their best, but they never looked like they were in significant danger until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left.

