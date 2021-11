This is a critical time for head coach Joe Judge and the New York Giants. The Giants are 1-5, and the playoff berth they hoped to compete for is long lost. Oddsmaker BetOnline has gone so far as to take the Giants off their playoff odds board. They are injury-ravaged, with many of their best players on IR or at least unavailable. There are questions from coaches being raised about effort, and players denying that they are not giving their best. The Nov. 2 trade deadline is approaching, and there is rampant speculation about who will and will not be part of the team after that date. Disgruntled fans want a pound of flesh from somewhere.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO