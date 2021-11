If there is one overarching message from America’s latest election night it is this: Joe Biden needs a big win on Capitol Hill and he needs it fast.Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his team will have plenty of time to ponder what they did wrong in Virginia, how they allowed Republican Glenn Youngkin to exploit an issue and lie about it, playing the coded race card in the same way as Richard Nixon used to to across the southern states, and getting away with it.They will have time to consider whether McAuliffe, a never-thrilling 64-year-old white man, who previously served as...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO