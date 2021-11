FEMA registered 1,030 Bayonne households for Hurricane Ida assistance in recent weeks, with 851 referred for further action, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. “FEMA has provided a variety of services to the people of Bayonne. These services have ranged from inspections to financial assistance. FEMA has been extremely helpful in helping the people of Bayonne to recover from the flooding that we experienced on September 1,” Davis said in a statement.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO