Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Questionable for TNF

Thursday Night Football, Week 8. Tonight the Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers in Glendale, Arizona. This looks like a great matchup on paper. The 7-0 Cardinals come into this game as the only undefeated team left in the NFL. This team may well be the best team in the NFL. The Cardinals boast the #4 defense and the #7 offense in the NFL. They are in the top 5 in least turnovers on offense and most turnovers generated on defense. This is a deep, talented, balanced team, led by MVP candidate Kyler Murray at quarterback. If the Cardinals have any weakness, it is their run defense. They have been gashed for more than 150 yards rushing in three different games this year. If you want to beat the Cardinals, it probably starts with a top notch running attack.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO