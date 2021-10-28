CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Darrell Daniels: Questionable for TNF

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Daniels (hamstring) is questionable for this week's matchup with the Packers on Thursday Night...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
pff.com

2021 NFL MVP: Cardinals' Kyler Murray jumps to No. 3, Rams' Matthew Stafford takes the lead

With over a third of the 2021 NFL regular season already gone, the betting market has picked Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen as the 2021 NFL MVP Award favorites. While these quarterbacks are certainly deserving, the PFF data suggests that the betting favorite should be Matthew Stafford, who laps the field due to his superior efficiency stats. In addition, the stats also show that Patrick Mahomes remains a strong candidate to bring home the hardware despite the Kansas City Chiefs‘ recent slapstick performances.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Tnf#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Packers#Espn Com
CBS Sports

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Questionable for Thursday

Hopkins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Despite not practicing at all this week, Hopkins will be a game-time decision with the expectation that he'll be available Thursday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic on Wednesday. Hopkins is notorious for gutting out injuries and suiting up on game days, so it would be something of a surprise if the Cardinals include him among their inactives. Official word on Hopkins' status won't be known until 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Devon Kennard: Officially questionable for Week 7

Kennard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Texans. Kennard didn't practice Wednesday, but he was a limited participant Thursday and Friday. With Chandler Jones (COVID-19 protocols) inactive, the 30-year-old linebacker played a season-high 31 snaps during Week 6. With both linebackers' status up in the air, Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje could see increased playing time Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Davante Adams placed on COVID-19 list ahead of TNF vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers placed receiver Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the club announced Monday. Adams, who is vaccinated, must test negative two days in a row to play Thursday, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. The Packers entered intensive...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals make 4 roster moves ahead of TNF clash vs. Packers

The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated defensive lineman Josh Mauro and offensive lineman Danny Isidora as standard elevations and elevated linebacker Joe Walker as a COVID-19 replacement on Thursday. The moves are in response to defensive tackle Corey Peters...
NFL
theanalyst.com

TNF Showdown: What It’ll Take for the Packers to End the Cardinals’ Unbeaten Run

Seven weeks of hard evidence suggest that the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday Night Football clash with the Arizona Cardinals should be one of the games of the year. The 6-1 Packers travel to face the 7-0 Cardinals for a meeting of two teams to have emerged as clear frontrunners for the top seed in the NFC playoffs and who boast a combined winning percentage of 92.9.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins leaves TNF game vs. Packers with hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins exited a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury in the first quarter and was ruled questionable to return. Hopkins, 29, didn't practice at all in the week leading up to the game and was ruled questionable to...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

TNF: Cardinals vs Packers Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 8. Tonight the Arizona Cardinals host the Green Bay Packers in Glendale, Arizona. This looks like a great matchup on paper. The 7-0 Cardinals come into this game as the only undefeated team left in the NFL. This team may well be the best team in the NFL. The Cardinals boast the #4 defense and the #7 offense in the NFL. They are in the top 5 in least turnovers on offense and most turnovers generated on defense. This is a deep, talented, balanced team, led by MVP candidate Kyler Murray at quarterback. If the Cardinals have any weakness, it is their run defense. They have been gashed for more than 150 yards rushing in three different games this year. If you want to beat the Cardinals, it probably starts with a top notch running attack.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers now 6.5-point underdogs vs. Cardinals on 'TNF'

The problems caused by COVID-19 have only amplified the difficulty of the Green Bay Packers’ trip to Arizona to play the unbeaten Cardinals. While the Packers opened the week as 3.5-point underdogs, the line has now moved to 6.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Big news on Monday shifted expectations...
NFL
arizonasports.com

Cardinals turn to 3rd string center with Max Garcia out for TNF vs. Packers

The Arizona Cardinals will be without center Max Garcia for the team’s Thursday Night Football tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Garcia, who was questionable with an Achilles injury, did not practice at all during the short week. In his place is Sean Harlow, who is the team’s third option...
NFL
milehighsports.com

WynnBet Promo Gives No-Brainer Promo TD Bonus for Packers-Cardinals TNF

The Packers and Cardinals face off tonight in Arizona for one of the best Thursday Night Football matchups in recent memory, and the latest WynnBet promo is absolutely the best way to bet on this primetme clash. The latest WynnBet promo for Thursday Night Football between Green Bay and Arizona...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Six takeaways from Packers’ win over Cardinals on TNF

The Green Bay Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday Night Football in Glendale, AZ. Here are our main takeaways from the Packers’ victory:. So much happened in the final minutes, but we’ll just get to the nitty-gritty of it. With under five minutes remaining, the Packers had six...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers at Cardinals score: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay hand Arizona first loss in 'TNF' thriller

The Green Bay Packers took down the last remaining undefeated team on Thursday night, as Aaron Rodgers and Co. defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-21. Rodgers was without his top two receivers in Davante Adams and Allen Lazard due to COVID-19 protocols, but it didn't matter. His old friend Randall Cobb was able to turn back the clock, as he caught three passes for 15 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals have little to no answer for Packers run game in TNF loss

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals knew they would see a different-looking Packers team with not one but two of Green Bay’s top two receiving threats on the shelf for Thursday Night Football. Instead of trying to keep pace with the high-powered Cardinals offense, the Packers went a different route: Keep...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy