The Arizona Cardinals selected Clemson defensive weapon Isaiah Simmons with the eighth pick in the 2020 draft, and in Simmons’ first NFL season, the Cardinals didn’t seem to know what to do with a player who was as tremendously versatile as Simmons was in college. It’s a problem some teams have with such players — no matter how good that player may be in a raw sense, you have to get him to fit in your system. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph took all kinds of hits for that, but the coach was defiant that he had the right guy in the right place.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO