Kroft (back) upgraded to full practice participation Friday but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Kroft hasn't seen the field since Week 4 while tending to a back injury, but his full practice participation Friday suggests he's trending in the right direction after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. If he's able to suit up Sunday, Kroft will face a Bengals team with which he spent his first four seasons. That stint in Cincinnati included a career-best 2017 campaign in which Kroft scored seven touchdowns, but the 29-year-old tight end has just five touchdowns in his other six seasons combined.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO