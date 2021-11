That is what Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota said interim head coach Rich Bisaccia immediately brought to the team when he took over after Jon Gruden resigned. "From the moment he took over, his command of the entire team was pretty predominant," Mariota told Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview. "It's something that we can look to as we go in the right direction. He's gathered everybody, he's put us on the same page, he's had the same mindset day in and day out. As long as we continue to improve, I think this team is really good and tough to beat.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO