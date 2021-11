Snoop Dogg once said he thought Drake didn’t have longevity, but in his new interview for 360 With Speedy Morman he’s admitted he couldn’t have been more wrong. In a 2020 episode of his GGN podcast, Snoop spoke about the beef between Drizzy and Kanye West and admitted he didn’t believe there was much long-term viability for the OVO rapper. “In the beginning, when Drake first came out, I was like, ‘He’s just gonna be here today and gone tomorrow.’ Because I was like, I keep hearing basic shit," he explained at the time, admitting he later learned Aubrey "don't miss."

