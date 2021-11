Congressman John Moolenaar has introduced the No Vaccine Mandate Act to block President Joe Biden from using the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to issue an order that would force employers of more than 100 employees to impose and enforce a vaccine mandate on their employees. Moolenaar's legislation prohibits the Department of Labor from using federal funds to administer a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

