Cross Country Collects 22nd Straight Division Title

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Crossroads claims NCISAA 1A title in cross country

HENDERSON — A year of transformation and progress for Crossroads Christian cross country came full circle at Olsen Park in Wilmington on Friday. After previously only having junior Brady Bargfrede represent Crossroads in the sport, he and a full team led by head coach Trey Snide brought their first N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A championship back home to Henderson.
HENDERSON, NC
roberts.edu

Roberts Cross Country Teams Win 7th Straight East Coast Conference Championship Title

Roberts Wesleyan College athletics is pleased to announce that the men’s and women’s cross country teams are East Coast Conference (ECC) champions once again. Following the cancellation of the 2020 racing schedule, both teams returned this season, determined to build on their continued success in previous ECC Cross Country Championships. On Saturday, October 23, with a home-course advantage, the men’s and women’s teams clinched the ECC Cross Country Championship title, marking a seventh consecutive ECC Championship win for the Redhawks.
ROCHESTER, NY
Bigfork Eagle

Vikings capture Class B state cross country title

It was mission accomplished for the Vikings cross country team in Missoula Saturday as Bigfork earned the Class B state cross country title at University Golf Course. Nearly half a year after the group of athletes made a commitment after the state track meet that they would put in the work over the summer to make a push for the title, the group hoisted the championship trophy Saturday afternoon.
BIGFORK, MT
Cody Enterprise

Fillies cross country wins another state title

Ava Stafford finished in first place to help lead the Cody Fillies cross country team to their third consecutive state title. The Fillies had four runners finish in the top 14 in Stafford, Kinley Bollinger, Keira Jackson and Mekenzie Clark. The Cody boys finished fourth overall as Mountain View won...
CODY, WY
independentri.com

Monsignor Clarke wins cross country titles

Monsignor Clarke Catholic Regional School of Wakefield swept the Catholic Athletic League cross country championships last Wednesday at Slater Park, with its boys and girls teams both winning the team titles. Boys team members are John Crowley, Jake Daige, Aidan DeSantis, Matthew DiSanto, Harrison Goodwin, Peter Kenyon, Andrew Lake, Cian...
SPORTS
wagmtv.com

Houlton/GHCA capture Regional Cross Country title

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton/GHCA girls are celebrating the Class C North Regional Championship. The team picked up a close win over Orono on Saturday in the meet. Chris Rines:” We knew it was going to be close and the last two meets gave an indication that it was on the table. It’s up for grabs. We just come to every meet expecting everyone to be at full strength and we prepare for that.” The Shiretowners placed 7 runners in the top 20 and coaches always say that a secret of success is the pack time of your runners, and the team did that with four runners in the top 9 and the fifth scorer finishing in 12th. Rines:” In the past you could look at some race results and see maybe a six or seven runner except in a tie situation might not be a huge difference. Our six and sevan have dispaced enough ruuners and it won us the meet.” The Shires have qualified for the states on several occasions during Rines tenure as coach, but this is the first Regional title during his tenure. He said the team is excited to have the opportunity to compete after the state was cancelled last year. Rines:” We are very excited to be back. Our team is very happy, and we are excited for what could happen, and they are optimistic.”
HOULTON, ME
NewsBreak
Sports
Peoria Journal Star

This Limestone cross country runner is elite. Now he wants a state title

Winning a state championship is atop of Wilson Georges’ to-do list. The Limestone senior starts his journey to a Class 2A cross country crown with Saturday’s Galesburg Regional at Lake Storey Park. He comes off last week’s Mid-Illini Conference championship win and looks to carry that momentum into the postseason.
PEORIA, IL
Mining Journal

Marquette runs off with Upper Peninsula Division 1 boys cross country title

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Senior High School boys took care. at their home course in convincing fashion here Saturday, earning their third straight Upper Peninsula Division 1 cross country championship with 32 points. Marquette, which placed four among the top seven, was followed by Sault Ste. Marie with 48 and...
MARQUETTE, MI
bellarmine.edu

Women's cross country races to team title at Chick-fil-A Invite

WILMORE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's cross country team had five runners finish in the top 11 as the Knights captured the team title Saturday at Asbury's Chick-fil-A Invitational. Bellarmine comfortably topped the five-team field with 38 points. Georgetown (Ky.) was the runner-up with 50 followed by Asbury (57),...
LOUISVILLE, KY
eastaurorabee.com

Division dominance continues for EA cross-country program

The East Aurora varsity cross-country team continued to run past the competition this past week as the Blue Devils clinched their 22nd consecutive regular-season division title by way of their sweep of Maryvale and Iroquois during a three-way meet held on their home 3.0-mile course Oct.19. East Aurora’s boys team, which defeated Iroquois by an 18-43 count and Maryvale by […]
EAST AURORA, NY
27east.com

Southampton’s Billy Malone Is Division IV Cross Country Champion

Southampton’s Billy Malone came into this season with a number of goals he wanted to achieve during his senior campaign. So far, so good. Malone was the Division IV champion... more. For the second straight day Westhampton Beach’s playoff match was decided by Emma Way. This ... 3 Nov 2021...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Post Register

Snake River sweeps district titles in cross country

LAVA HOT SPRINGS – The Snake River boys’ and girls’ cross country teams swept to victory in the District 5 championships for the 3A classification. This has been a long running tradition for the Panthers as they have won the team event for a number of consecutive years, counting 2021 among them.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Lions

Makuvire Wins Southland Cross Country Title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Bradley Makuvire won the 2021 Southland Conference Cross Country Championship men's 8k race in 24:11.44 for Southeastern Louisiana University Friday morning at Islander Cross Country Course on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Makuvire, a Zvishavane, Zimbabwe native, has won all four races he's competed in...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

