Cross Country Collects 22nd Straight Division Title

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton/GHCA girls are celebrating the Class C North Regional Championship. The team picked up a close win over Orono on Saturday in the meet. Chris Rines:” We knew it was going to be close and the last two meets gave an indication that it was on the table. It’s up for grabs. We just come to every meet expecting everyone to be at full strength and we prepare for that.” The Shiretowners placed 7 runners in the top 20 and coaches always say that a secret of success is the pack time of your runners, and the team did that with four runners in the top 9 and the fifth scorer finishing in 12th. Rines:” In the past you could look at some race results and see maybe a six or seven runner except in a tie situation might not be a huge difference. Our six and sevan have dispaced enough ruuners and it won us the meet.” The Shires have qualified for the states on several occasions during Rines tenure as coach, but this is the first Regional title during his tenure. He said the team is excited to have the opportunity to compete after the state was cancelled last year. Rines:” We are very excited to be back. Our team is very happy, and we are excited for what could happen, and they are optimistic.”

HOULTON, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO