From the day James (Luke Treadaway) rescued an abandoned street cat which he later named Bob, they began a friendship which has transformed both their lives and touched millions around the world. James looks back at the last Christmas he and Bob spent scraping a living on the streets and how Bob helped him through one of his toughest times – providing strength, friendship, and inspiration – and ultimately teaching each other about the true meaning of Christmas spirit along the way.

