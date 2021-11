Last season, the Plano East hockey team wanted to build a culture. In 2021, the team is now poised to make a run, starting the season undefeated. Opening the season on Sept. 23, the Panthers are 4-0, led by an offense that has scored 35 goals over the four games. For Plano East head coach Thomas Joyce, the offense has been developing as he expected with the players in the program.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO