Brandin Cooks seems furious about Texans trading Mark Ingram: 'Such a joke'

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks isn’t pleased about something, and it could be related to the trade the team is engaged in with the New Orleans Saints.

Cooks posted a cryptic yet perturbed message on Twitter at around the time the Mark Ingram trade was announced. The timing of it is significant and also that Cooks used profanity on his Twitter account for the first time since 2013, when he was in his final year of college with the Oregon State Beavers.

The Texans are providing plenty of grist for the frustration mill. At 1-6, the prospect of a competitive season is withering away with, not only each loss, but every win the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts rack up. Houston’s downfield passing attack is nonexistent, unless it is at NRG Stadium. The Texans are also on a six-game losing streak, and mounting losses, no matter the record, take a toll on players.

Center Justin Britt was asked for an instant reaction to the Texans’ trading of Ingram, and all the offensive lineman could say was how great of a teammate he was.

“I know that Mark is a really good teammate, a really good leader, good person overall,” Britt said. “Any organization would be lucky to have him, and he’ll definitely be missed here.”

The Texans take on Cooks’ most recent team, the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

