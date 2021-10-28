CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Halloween-Themed Talking Clock Relies On Pi Pico

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us learn to read clocks at a young age, however, talking clocks eliminate the need to do that entirely. [Alberto] whipped up one of his own, in this case designed with some Halloween holiday spookiness. A basic clock movement is used to display the time in the...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

Local Alt-Rocker Steven Mercyhill Releases New Halloween-Themed Single

Just in time for Halloween, local alt-rocker Steven Mercyhill has released his new single, “Purge Your Demons.” The fourth single from his upcoming album, Nonfiction, finds Mercyhill handling the production and playing all the instruments. “I've really spent a lot of time and effort over the last half year trying...
MUSIC
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Gadget Book: Programming the Raspberry Pi Pico in C

The Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller was released at the start of the year, and this book may be of interest if you are looking to programme it in C: its Programming the Raspberry Pi Pico in C. Jointly authored by Harry Fairhead and Mike James, it takes you though possible...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Powered Pumpkin Is Positively Petrifying

With Halloween just around the corner, makers all over the world are trying to figure out ways of combining electronics with pumpkins. The crew from Gurgle Apps - a family-run coding shop - have a fantastic Raspberry Pi Pico-based solution that’ll terrify trick-or-treaters with a jack-o-lantern’s mysterious flashing eyes. Gurgle...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Powers Custom Stream Deck

If there’s one thing we like at Tom’s Hardware, it’s Raspberry Pi-powered stream decks. We even have a tutorial on how to make a Pico-powered stream deck keypad but today’s project by Blue Hippo takes things a step further. This Pico-powered stream deck doesn’t just interface with user input, it...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clocks#Talking Clock#Usb#Pwm#Circuitpython
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Powers DIY Cycle Computer

Some people love microcontrollers so much they want to take them with them wherever they go. Such a person is Martin Cejp on Hackaday, who has hacked together a cycle computer using the diminutive Raspberry Pi Pico. Housed inside a 3D-printed case, Overkill Cyclocomputer, has a 1.12 inch screen Seeed...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

World’s Cutest Pomodoro Timer Is Also A Clock

Student and hacker [prusteen] recently fell in love with the Pomodoro method of time management. That’s where you concentrate on your task for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break, and repeat this four times with a longer break at the end. Initially, [prusteen] was keeping track on their phone, but hated having to change the timer value between Pomodoros and break times. In order to keep the flow mode engaged, [prusteen] came up with this darling little study buddy that does it all with the push of a button.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Skeleton Watches You Intensely Because It’s Halloween, Okay

If you’ve ever seen a painting in which the eyes follow you around the room, you might have found that a bit uneasy. [CuriousInventor] has taken that concept further with a skeleton that literally holds a gaze on anyone in its field of view. The heart of the system is...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Halloween-themed Designs to add the ultimate spooky vibe to your home!

Halloween season is right around the corner, and it’s time to get spooky! Halloween is by far my favorite time of the year, and it always gets me super charged up, before it even arrives! From dressing up as my favorite TV show character to munching on candies galore, everything about this spooky holiday gets me excited! And, if you aren’t already in the Halloween mood, then this collection of Halloween-themed product designs will surely do the deed for you. From a tiny little dinosaur that hides in a lamp to a steampunk table lit up by Nixie Tubes – these Halloween-themed designs are sure to add the ultimate spooky theme to your home! Trick or treat? You pick!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Halloween
hackaday.com

Hackaday Podcast 142: 65 Days Of Airtime, Racecars Staring At The Ceiling, A Pushy White Cane, And Soapy Water Rockets

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys flap their gums about all the great hacks of the week. Something as simple as a wheel can be totally revolutionary, as we saw with a white cane mod for the visually impaired which adds an omniwheel that knows where it’s going. We enjoyed the collection of great hacks from all over the community that went into a multi-two-liter water rocket build. You’ll hear Elliot and Mike’s great debate about the origin of comments in computer code. And we spend plenty of time joking around about the worlds longest airplane flight (it was in a tiny Cessna and lasted over two months!)
CARS
hackaday.com

Modified Toggle Switches Grace Hyper-Detailed Cockpit Simulator Panels

In the world of the cockpit simulator hobby, no detail is too small to obsess over. Getting the look and feel of each and every cockpit control just right is important, and often means shelling out for cockpit-accurate parts. But not always, as these DIY magnetically captured toggle switches show.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

EMC Tutorial Puts You In The Loop

A student once asked his lab instructor why his amplifier was oscillating. After looking at it and noting the wild construction, the instructor remarked, “A better question would be why shouldn’t it oscillate?” The truth of it is, our circuits generate noise and especially if they are oscillating anyway. Distortion and nonlinearities generate harmonics and other component imperfections also contribute.
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Reads What It Sees, Delights Children

[Geyes30]’s Raspberry Pi project does one thing: it finds arbitrary text in the camera’s view and reads it out loud. Does it do so flawlessly? Not really. Was it at least effortless to put together? Also no, but it does wonderfully illustrate the process of gluing together different bits of functionality to make something new. Also, [geyes30]’s kids find it fascinating, and that’s a win all on its own.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Dream Bigger, Predict The Future

I’d love to tell you that I’m never wrong, but I’ve been wrong a lot. Remember the Arduino? When it was brand new, I thought it was some silly collection of libraries and a drop-down menu for people who are too lazy to just type out their own #include statements. Needless to say, it launched about a million hacks and brought microcontroller programming into the mainstream. Oops.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

This Eyeball Watches You Thanks To Kinect Tracking

Eyeballs are often watching us, but they’re usually embedded in the skull of another human or animal. When they’re staring at you by themselves, they can be altogether more creepy. This Halloween project from [allpartscombined] aims to elicit that exact spooky vibe. The project relies on a Kinect V2 to...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

All Aboard! The Railroad Keyboard Is Now Serving Open Sourceville

Sometimes you don’t know what you want until you see it, and that goes for keyboard designs as much as it does the dessert cart. The Railroad is [DiplomacyPunIn10Did]’s first keyboard design, believe it or not. And, well, we like what we see. Good thing it’s open-source, eh?. While we...
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

A Hackable Keyboard That Even Has Screens

There are a huge number of available keyboards out in the world these days, catering to all of the plainest and the most advanced desires. However, if you want something that’s just right, sometimes it pays to build your own. [Zach] did just that. One of the key features of...
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Cherry Pomodoro Timer Forces You To Follow

If you have trouble staying focused and getting work done, the Pomodoro Technique of working in 25-minute intervals with 5-minute breaks is pretty hard to beat. The only problem is that it requires a lot of input from the user, and all that timer-setting can get in the way of actually getting down to business. The absolute worst is when you find yourself working hard, but see that forgot to set the damn timer (ask us how we know). In essence, the tomato itself can only do so much — you have to actually use it and honor the timer, put in the work, and believe in the system.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Retro Memory Hack Chat

Join us on Wednesday, November 3 at noon Pacific for the Retro Memory Hack Chat with Andy Geppert!. With how cheap and easy-to-integrate modern memory chips have become, it’s easy to lose track of the fact that it wasn’t too long ago that memory was the limiting factor in most computer designs. Before the advent of silicon memory, engineers had to make do with all sorts of weird and wonderful technologies just to provide a few precious bytes of memory. Things like intricate webs of wires spangled with ferrite cores, strange acoustic delay lines, and even magnetic bubbles were all tried at one time or another. They worked, at least well enough to get us to the Moon, but none would prove viable in the face of advancements in silicon memory.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Muggle Uses E-Paper For Daily Prophet Replica

News from the wizarding world is a little hard to come by for common muggles, but [Deep Tronix] has brought us one step closer to our magical counterparts with their electronic replica of the Daily Prophet newspaper. Those familiar with the Harry Potter series will no doubt be familiar with...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy