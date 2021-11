Play a game unlike any other: the Quezzle Amazing Cappadocia puzzle board game. While it incorporates beautiful illustrations and 1,000 puzzle pieces, it also offers super fun gameplay. You’ll enjoy mazes, tasks, hundreds of characters, and augmented reality. It’s one product that offers 3 different ways to entertain. First, you assemble the colorful thousand-piece puzzle. Then you scour the puzzle for secrets. Finally, you make your way through quests and mazes. Quezzle is a puzzle and a captivating quest in one that’s truly a universe of its own, drawing you in with the incredible artwork. Each piece of the puzzle has its own story, and the plot of the first story is based on the city of Cappadocia, Turkey. It incorporates secret puzzles, augmented reality, and magic in each piece.

