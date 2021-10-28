CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Connected Infant Care Trackers

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Talli Baby event logger is a connected device for new parents to incorporate into their space when seeking out a way to more accurately keep...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

FREE Infant/Toddler Care

Fri. (Dec. 3, 2021) 8:00AM-3:00PM Early Head Start Program will be accepting applications to qualify families seeking no cost quality infant / toddler childcare. Sign-ups are at the HOPE Early Learning Center (561 Old Nashville Highway, La Vergne). If you are in need of quality infant / toddler care please join us to register and see if you qualify! This program is coordinated by Tennessee State University Early Head Start Child Care Partnership. Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership (EHS-CCP) is an efficient model that maximizes funding by joining the strengths of Child Care and Early Head Start to increase access to high-quality learning, while also expanding access to essential services such as health and developmental screenings, for our youngest children. For more information, phone 615-364-7718 or email ajorda49@tnstate.edu.
LA VERGNE, TN
henryford.com

The Grand Plan: Infant Care for Grandparents

As time has progressed, so have the ways to care for a newborn. The Grand Plan: Infant Care for Grandparents is a place for new and expectant grandparents to join online to prepare for this special time in their lives. This class is taught by "Live" prenatal nurse instructors and is geared to discuss communication between parents and grandparents, how grandparents can help during pregnancy, birth and after Baby is born, current guidelines For infant care, swaddling, safe sleep, vaccinations and grand parents important roles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TrendHunter.com

Soothing Sleep Tracker Wearables

The 'Cudi calm alarm bracelet is a different kind of health wearable that will provide users with the ability to track their rest and awake in the morning gently instead of having to deal with jarring sounds. The device features a sleek, compact design that can be comfortably worn to bed and will work to capture information relayed to how the person is sleeping. The device will deliver up to one week of use per charge and pairs with either Android or iOS smartphones to maximize its compatibility.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Lumen Metabolism Tracker Review

While fitness trackers have been around for years, the events of the past year or two have only served to make people more acutely aware of the state that their bodies are in. The assortment of sensors in smartwatches also reveals how much of our own body’s “output” can be used to indirectly measure our health or even our stress levels. Staying healthy, however, isn’t just a matter of keeping track of our activities and heart rates but is also a product of the food we eat. Not all of us, however, can afford personal trainers or fitness gurus, which is why Lumen is offering a relatively more accessible alternative that makes use of one bodily emission that we take for granted, the carbon dioxide that we exhale. But is the Lumen metabolism tracker worth the price it is asking for? Don’t hold your breath (pun intended) as we go into the science and the tech to find out for ourselves.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Trackers#The Talli Baby
hawaiinewsnow.com

Safe sleep for infants: Preventing SIDS

The film tells the story of the aftermath of the Massie case, a pivotal court case in Hawai'i's history with a fallout that would have lasting implications. The escalation of Hawaii home prices through the decades. Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM HST. Howard talks to a real estate...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
thewestfieldnews.com

Nurse navigator finds ‘caring connection’ with patients

Editor’s note: As the final part of our series of articles about breast cancer treatment at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, this week The Westfield News invited Mary Lubarsky, a nurse navigator on the breast health team at the hospital, to describe what she does in her own words. My...
WESTFIELD, MA
TrendHunter.com

Controller-Inspired Tracker Cases

The Elago W5 AirTag Keychain Case is an aftermarket accessory for users seeking out a way to keep their essentials trackable and looking stylish in a retro way. The case draws design inspiration from video game controllers of the past and is constructed with a silicone body that will keep the Apple AirTag tracker securely inside. The metal carabiner allows the keychain to be easily attached onto your choice of keys or bag to add in a nostalgic, retro touch to anything.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Ghanaian youth positive mental health linked to social connections and caring

Social scientists have quantitatively explored the links between psycho-social development among youth and their mental health in Ghana and found that emotional, social, and psychological well-being are linked to having healthy relationships with friends, family and community. The findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology on October 21.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
TrendHunter.com

Woven Band Fitness Trackers

The WHOOP 4.0 is a personalized digital fitness and health coach that features stylish band designs. Designed to meld fashion and fitness, the WHOOP 4.0 boasts a minimalist band and a sans-screen style for a discreet digital appearance. Its design highlights the fitness tracker's woven fabric band rather than its screen.
FITNESS
TrendHunter.com

Connectivity Hub Laptop Mounts

The Hyperdrive Hub Stand is an aftermarket accessory for laptop users to help them keep their system within reach, connected and more from the comfort of their desktop. The stand blends the functionality of a laptop stand with a connectivity hub and will go to work transforming a single USB-C connection into two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, SD and microSD card slots. This will enable users to transform it into a productivity powerhouse when being used at a workstation and will also work to keep the laptop in place thanks to a non-slip silicone cushion.
COMPUTERS
EatThis

This Popular Painkiller "Ineffective" at Times, Warns Study

Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are the four types of over-the-counter medication used to treat pain. It has been determined that some medications are more effective at treating specific types of pain than others. For example, acetaminophen is typically used to treat headaches, fever and general aches and pains—but not swelling—while the others can be more effective in treating inflammation. However, a recent Australian study has found that one of these drugs is more effective at treating everything, at least accordion to its results. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
wirx.com

This Is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month and parents are being reminded how to keep their sleeping babies safe. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services infant safe sleep coordinator Colleen Nelson tells WSJM News there are some basic guidelines that should be followed. “The recommendations are that babies should...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
theregister.com

Sharing is caring, except when it's your internet connection

On Call Remember those halcyon days when grabbing some free Wi-Fi meant wandering down the street in search of an access point rather than making up a variant on bobuser@nospam.com for yet another interminable registration screen? Welcome to On Call. Our story comes from Reg reader "Will" (not his name)...
INTERNET
Black Enterprise

Eliminate The Guessing With This Email Tracker

If you have a business or a job where successful submission of your emails impacts your ability to succeed, chances are you are oftentimes left wondering if that email you sent ever reached its intended destination. Many people rely on emails to promote their business and engage their clientele, but...
COMPUTERS
MedPage Today

Common Airway Infections in Infants: Why Such Intense, Costly Care?

The cost of hospitalization for bronchiolitis among infants increased significantly in the past decade despite a lack of greater illness, reflecting changing coding practices and a growing tendency to send young kids to the intensive care unit (ICU), researchers reported. From 2010 to 2019, the median standardized unit cost per...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TrendHunter.com

Tracker-Friendly Multitool Wallets

The Raptic Tactical AirTag wallet case is a multifunctional accessory for consumers seeking to stay ready for any activity, while also ensuring they can keep a closer eye on their everyday essentials. The wallet is constructed with a premium leather build that can hold up to four cards or two cards along with some folded banknotes to accommodate the different needs of consumers. The wallet is also paired with a dedicated spot to store an Apple AirTag tracker to keep the accessory trackable at all times.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy